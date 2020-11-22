Share:

Last week it was announced that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain former PPP chairman Benazir Bhutto, will be getting engaged to Mahmood Choudhry this week at Bilawal House. While the party was yet to formally announce the happy occasion, a copy of the invite made rounds on social media and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Bakhtawar will be tying the knot in January of next year. However, the speculations of what the elder Bhutto daughter will wear at her festivities have already begun.

Now, if rumours are to be trusted, Bakhtawar will wear a recreation of her late mother, Benazir Bhutto's nikkah dress. Designed by Resham Revaj and donned by the former premier on her nikah to Asif Ali, the pink and green ensemble with heavy work is still fresh in people's minds.