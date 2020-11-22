Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was laid to rest at Madrasa Abuzar Ghaffari, associated with the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen mosque, on Saturday. Qul will be held on Sunday morning at Data Darbar.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for the TLP chief were offered at Minar-e-Pakistan ground after Zuhr prayers. Thousands of people from different walks of life including the party workers supporters and followers attended the prayers, led by Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of the deceased.

People from all walks of life continued pouring in while reciting Darood Sharif and chanting slogans of Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah to bid farewell to firebrand cleric who breathed his last on Thursday evening due to high fever and difficulty in breathing.

People had begun reaching the place as early as before dawn and local residents said by the morning the ground of Minar-e-Pakistan had already been filled to the capacity.

The crowd was termed as historic by several residents saying never in the history such a large number of people had gathered at the place.

The ambulance bringing the dead body of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi faced quite difficulties as several kilometers long queus of vehicles were seen around Azadi Chowk and Minar-e- Pakistan ground. As the Minar-e-Pakistan ground and adjoining footpaths were occupied, large number of people had to offer the funeral prayers on the Azadi Chowk flyover and the adjoining roads. Weeping mourners also showered rose petals on the ambulance from buildings and houses on both sides of road.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police made comprehensive security arrangements to facilitate the funeral prayers and burial of Khadim Hussain Rizvi. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and other senior police officers remained in the field. Ashfaq Khan inspected the security arrangements made at various places of the city including the residence of the late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Yateem Khana Chowk, Chauburji, Kutchery Chowk and Greater Iqbal Park.

The DIG Operations said that three SPs, 14 DSPs, 31 SHOs, 116 upper sub-ordinates and 890 police personnel were deployed. People were allowed to attend the funeral prayers after proper body searches.

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units ensured effective patrolling on the funeral route, Greater Iqbal Park and its environs. Snipers were also deployed. Jawans in plainclothes were also on duty.

In order to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens, search and sweep operations were also carried out at various places of the city throughout the night.

The DIG Operations commended the Lahore Police for making foolproof security arrangements. He said that police officers and officials have key role in providing full security to the most important events of the city. He said that all operational units of the police remained on high alert and showed excellent teamwork and coordination. The safety of the participants was ensured. The best working relationship was also observed between the police, district administration, Safe Cities Authority and other institutions, he added.