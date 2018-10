Share:

LAHORE - The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday arrested a passenger and seized 1.84kg heroin from his possession at the Lahore airport, said an officer of ASF.

He said that passenger Ameen Ullah reached the airport to leave for Muscat and during baggage search ASF inspector Mazhar Bokhari found 1.84kg crystal heroin in his baggage.

The passenger was arrested and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action.