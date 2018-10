Share:

LAHORE - The men's singles qualifying round matches were decided in the 3rd EBM Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 here at PLTA courts on Sunday. The main round will start today (Monday) while the opening ceremony will take place at 4pm. In the men’s singles qualifying first round, Ahmad Kamil beat M Aroz Imran 8-0, Fayyaz Khan beat Anas Rasool 8-5, Imran Bhatti beat Shouaib Waseem 8-3, Malik Abdul Rehman beat Asad Yaseen 8-0, Israr Gul beat Naveed Zafer 8-0, Hassan Kamran beat Yasir Saleem 8-0, Omer Baber beat Ehtesham Sattar 8-0, Subhan Bin Salik beat Parbhat Kumar 8-5, Izhar Iftikhar beat Nalain Abbas 8-5, Ahmad Asjad beat Faisal Iqbal 8-0, Abdullah Adnan beat Ahmer Saeed 8-0, Shayan beat Malik Abbas 8-0, Zaryab Pir Zada beat Bilal Kabir 8-2 and Irfan Mughal beat Ahmad Aslam 8-0.–Staff Reporter