DADU - Dadu police have finalised the security arrangements for the mourning processions and religious gatherings to be held during in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Police have decided to launch the combined and search operations in different areas of city to thwart any untoward incident.

In this connection, Dadu SSP Perwaiz Khan Umrani chaired a meeting here with the senior police officers from across the district and discussed security contingency plans for central venue of Majalis, procession routes for mourners and other related gatherings.

Umrani further told the news men that the communication strategy to ensure the close coordination among law enforcement during and following the conclusion of these religious gatherings in different tehsils of the district Dadu.

The meeting was attended by SHOs of all four talukas of the district.

HAFEEZ PIRZADO