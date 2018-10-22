Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned construction of link highway connecting Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) to Narowal and Narang Mandi in District Sheikhupura. The proposed 73 kilometre highway would link the adjacent areas with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, an official of NHA told APP on Sunday. Lahore-Sialkot Motorway project is being developed on a build-operate-transfer basis at an estimated cost of Rs 45.4 billion. The motorway project would help link remote areas with big cities and reduce the distance between Sialkot and Lahore, he said. The mega project would not only ensure fast inter-city travel but also provide economic boom as well as create employment opportunities in the region, he said. The Lahore- Sialkot Motorway starting from Sahowala-Sambrial will end at Kala Shah Kaku via Daska, Gujranwala and Kamoki. He said the project has a great commercial viability, which would be expanded to Kharian from Sambrial in the second phase.

He said that it would be the busiest road in the country following the growing flow of traffic in the region.