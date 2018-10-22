Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Dams Fund received total Rs 6.4 billion so far. The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 5.93 billion while Rs 487.14 million was transferred from abroad, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The fund witnessed a boost after the recent speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan who urged the nation to donate generously for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Among foreign countries, the Pakistani diaspora in US contributed Rs 193.448 million followed by UK which contributed Rs 51.45 million and United Arab Emirates (UAE) donated Rs 45.8 million for the dams fund.

Meanwhile, the SBP issued a list of top 10 donors both on institution and individual level. Among institutions, upto October 18, the highest donation of Rs 1.01 billion was paid by employees of government of Punjab, followed by Pak Army which donated Rs 582.1 million for the dams fund. Similarly HQ CWO SPD contributed Rs 201.1 million, Bahria Town contributed Rs 110.13 million, PAF Rs 100.3 million, HBL Islamic Charity Rs 100 million, and Qarshi Industry Rs 50 million.

Among individuals, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donated Rs 20 million, Abdul Hanan Khan Rs 19.88 million, Zeeshan Ahmed Rs 15 million, Saqib Razzaq, Mian Muhammad Azhar, Hassan Anjum and Faisal Abbas contributed Rs 10 million each. Similarly, according to the SBP update, an amount of Rs 103.24 million has also been received for the fund through SMS service of various companies.

RCCI donates Rs5m

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has contributed Rs5 million donation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

Two-member RCCI delegation headed by President Malik Shahid Saleem and former President Sohail Altaf presented the cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan after attending a briefing on current economic condition and govt’s efforts to address the hurdles and steps taken in bringing economic reforms.

The RCCI chief, in a statement, said that the business community appreciated the Prime Minister and Supreme Court initiative as it has been converted into a national drive to bring awareness among masses towards water crisis and climate change.

He said that the construction of dam is in national interests and business community will join its hands in the national drive to raise awareness and contribution for the dam fund.

Unluckily Pakistan lack dams and for last few years Pakistan has made no efforts for dam construction whereas India surpass us in this regard, he said. Also the Asian development Bank has reported that Pakistan was on the verge of being classified as a water scarce country, he added. He said that Prime Minister apprised the business community on recent steps taken in reviving the industrial activities in the country, including the unification of gas slabs for the textile industry and relieves duties on 82 tariff lines concerned with raw materials and inputs for export oriented sectors.

He said that business community assured its full support and contribution towards the betterment of economic situation in the country.