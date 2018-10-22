Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said the main problem of the country is that its institutions are weak and individuals are powerful.

In a statement issued from Mansoora yesterday, he said powerful individuals are biggest obstacle in the rule of the law and the supremacy of the constitution. They, he added, did not believe in merit and principle.

He said Balochistan was full of minerals but its residents were living in abject poverty. He said if the problem of water shortage was not solved, the people would be compelled to move to other provinces.

He said rulers failed to fulfill their promises and no revolutionary plan was announced to uplift of the province.

He said corrupt people were plundering billions of the public money while common man was deprived of two times meals. He said present system was causing disappointment among the people.

Balochistan, he said, was supplying gas to the other provinces but its people were still deprived of this fuel. Load shedding, lack of education and health facilities were also main issues of province.

Closure of the Chaman border had rendered thousands of people jobless, affecting traders and businessmen, he said, adding government was not giving any importance to the issue.