LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said on Sunday that Talibanisation caused Islam and Pakistan an irreparable loss.

Addressing a seminar as chief guest at a local hotel, he said spreading chaos in the name of Jihad was not acceptable and it was negation of Islamic values.

He highlighted the need to adopt Sufism approach to promote brotherhood, peace and love among followers of different religions.

Islamic Research Council organised the seminar on ‘role of Sufis in promotion of religious harmony’ at a local hotel.

The minister said making Pakistan a welfare Islamic state was the main objective of PTI government. The PTI, he said, though was not a religious party but its ideological approach was religious. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s courageous stand on issue of blasphemous caricatures, he said, proved his true love for the Prophet (PBUH). The minister, on occasion, stressed the need of ruthless accountability against every corrupt.

Scholars from different institutions also addressed the sitting and highlighted the role of Saints in promotion of peace and love in world.