Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq on Sunday said that his party strongly believed in rule of law in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would not spare any corrupt element. He said that in the past, the rulers had misused the law for their personal interests but now, he added, the rule of law was prevailing in the country.

He said that the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP not only destroyed the national economy but also damaged the institutions. Reacting to the PPP leader and former president’s news conference, he alleged that Asif Ali Zardari was the most corrupt politician in this country, who destroyed the national institutions.

The PPP leaders including Zardari had assets in various countries and these elements were involved in different corruption cases, he said.

He said that the previous governments did billion of rupees corruption during their tenures. They did nothing for the welfare of masses, he lamented.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that in the past it was Benazir Bhutto who had done NRO with Pervez Musharraf for restarting politics in the country.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had prepared a list of corrupt people, and that the institution would take action against them shortly.

To another query about encroachments, he said,that during the drive, the concerned team did not demolish any house belonging to any poor person.