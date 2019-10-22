Share:

SIALKOT - Another minor child criminally molested by an accused in Daska city’s congested Inam Colony locality here on Monday.

According to police sources, the seven-year-old victim, son of local government employee Naseer Ahmed, went to a local mosque from his house when an accused Hassan took the child to a nearby deserted place and molested him criminally. Accused fled away.

Daska City police have registered a case against accused. Police have arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars. It is second child abuse case in Daska during the last one week.

Earlier, on Oct 14,2019, some unidentified accused had kidnapped, raped and killed a local labourer Qamar Javaid’s minor son Subhan (9 years old) in Daska village Jessarwala. The Daska Saddr Police, so far, have appeared clueless about the accused despite massive public protest against rising crime against children.

GIRL KIDNAPPED

Some unidentified armed accused kidnapped a young girl Asima Bibi at gunpoint from her house in village Daaliwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil here. The Satrah Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery in this regard.

61 DEPORTEES HELD

The FIA has arrested as many as 61 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon arrival at Sialkot international airport here.

According to senior FIA officials, some human traffickers and their agents had sent these Pakistanis illegally to Turkey after getting big amounts from them. The Turkish Security Agencies had arrested them for illegally entering into Turkish Territories and later they deported them to Pakistan.

Officials added that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.