AHMEDPUR EAST - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Uch Sharif on November 4, where he will address a district workers convention of the party at the residence of PPP ticket holder and former MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani. This was announced by PPP Bahawalpur District Information Secretary Malik Shah Muhammad Channar after a consultation meeting held at the residence of former chairman District Council Sheikh Dilshad Qureshi. The meeting was attended by former MNA Ali Hassan Gillani, PPP Bahawalpur District District General Secretary Irshad Ahmed Saroya,and other PPP leaders. To make district PPP Bahawalpur workers convention a successful event, a coordination committee comprising district President PPP Bahawalpur Malik Shah Rukh, Irshad Ahed Saroya, Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani and Malik Shah Muhammad Channar was constituted. This four members coordination committee will visit all Sub-divisions of Bahawalpur district to mobilise party workers. The committee will also ensure best possible arrangements for the workers convention.

PTI MPA RECEIVES NDU

CERTIFICATE

PTI MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi received National Defence University training Certificate from President Arif Alvi in a ceremony which held in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention that Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi was one of few lawmakers who were selected for a training course in National Defence University Islamabad.

WANTED PO ARRESTED

A team of the Saddr Police headed by SHO Chaudhry Azhar Javed arrested head of an inter-district dacoits gang Akhtar Obehchar, resident of Multan. He was wanted in dozens of case of attempt to murder, dacoity and robbery cases. The gangster was wanted for the past 15 years.