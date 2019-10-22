Share:

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 has entered the semifinal stage as a number of quarterfinals in different categories were decided on Monday here at PLTA Courts.

In the U-18 first quarterfinal, M Shoaib of Peshawar beat local boy Yawar Ali 6-2, 6-1, Khuzima Abdul Rehman of Islamabad beat Usama Mehmood 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in an hour-long second quarterfinal, Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-2 in the third quarterfinal while Ahmed Kamil beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth and last quarterfinal of the day to qualify for the semifinals.

In girls’ U-18 first quarterfinal, Shimza Durrab beat Khadija Shafiq 6-1, 6-1, in the second quarterfinal, Zara Salman thrashed Zunera Tariq 6-0, 6-0. The other two quarterfinals were being played till filing of the story.

In U-12 doubles first quarterfinal, Husnain Ali Rizwan and Haider ALi Rizwan outclassed Mustafa Haroon and Abdullah Yousaf 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hania Minhas displayed quality tennis and outlasted Yashir Tarar and Essa Bilal 4-0, 4-0 in the second quarterfinal, Hamaza Ali Rizwan and Ameer Mazari thumped Raja Mustafa and Harris 4-0, 4-1 in the third quarterfinal while Asad Zaman and Ehtasam Arif Humion routed Ismael Danish and Omer Jawad 4-1, 4-1 in fourth and last quarterfinal to move into the semifinals.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Haider Ali Rizwan toppled Waleed Javed 4-2, 4-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan outsmarted Ali Haroon 4-0, 4-2, Bilal Asim thrashed Kamran Khan 4-0, 4-0, Shaheel Durrab defeated Rian Munsaf 4-2, 4-1, Ehtasam Arif beat Asad Zaman 4-1, 4-2, Khuzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ibraheem Anjum 4-1, 4-0 and Ahmed Nail crushed Arman Kamran 4-0, 4-0 to qualify for quarterfinals.

In men’s 35 plus doubles first quarterfinals, Faisal Anwar and Pervaiz beat Hadi Hussain and Haider Ali 6-4, 7-5 in the first quarterfinal, Ashir Ali and Faizan Fayyaz defeated Mehboob Waheed and Adeel 6-1, 6-2 in the second quarterfinal, Usama Waheed and Sheryar Salamat thrashed Abubaker and M Tahir 6-0, 6-0 in the third quarterfinal while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, Arif Feroz and Shahbaz got walk over.