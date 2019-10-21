Share:

Pakistan is an important country in the south Asia. Its geo-strategic location makes it important country in the region. Pakistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a sovereign country in South Asia with a population of 210 million people. It is the sixth most populous country in the world with this border strategically connected to South Asia, Central Asia and Western Asia.

Pakistan has a long coast line of about 1,046-kilometer with Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. Since the independence of Pakistan India have not yet recognized Pakistan as an sovereign State. since beginning, India occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the deployment of Army in Jammu and Kashmir against the will of people of Jammu and Kashmir, after 71 years the people of Jammu and Kashmir are struggling for their right of self-determination, UNO resolution passed in 1948 for Plebiscite in Indian held Kashmir moreover. India is not ready to do the same meanwhile.

In 1983 India suddenly captured Siachen Glacier heights and taken positions at the heights battlefield of the world, in response Pakistan also deployed troops at Siachen Glacier to stop the Indian advancement, however both countries are maintaining the same positions at Siachen Glacier, furthermore in 1998 India conducted Nuclear test and put pressure on Pakistan to get advantage of it, in response Pakistan also conducted nuclear test to stop the Indian aggression in South Asian region and maintained deterrence, again in 2002 India deployed Army on Pakistani borders for one year, furthermore India is using Afghanistan as Launch Pad against Pakistan and providing financial support and Military training to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), through the camps situated in Afghanistan connected with Pakistani Border in Balochistan and targeting civilian and Military targets in Pakistan to disrupt the China Pakistan Economic Corridor activities.

CPEC is the Flag ship Program of Road and Belt Initiative Program of China, China have invested more than 46, Billion USD in Pakistan. CPEC is intended to rapidly modernize Pakistani Infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects and special economic zones on eastern and western routes of CPEC, however India is trying to disrupt this project through Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), recently a Serving Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav has been arrested by Pakistani Law enforcement Agencies in Balochistan Province adjacent to Iran who was involved in subversive activities inside Pakistan to fail the CPEC Project in Pakistan.

India has taken the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav at International Court of Justice The Hague against sentenced announced by military court of Pakistan, India launched surgical strikes in Pakistan, on 27, Feb Indian Air Force violated Airspace of Pakistan in response Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force Fighter Jets with JF 17 thunder Fighter jet near Line of Control (LOC) and captured one Indian Fighter Pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, however according to Vienna convention and goodwill gesture Pakistani Government handed over Indian Pilot at Wagah border to the Indian High Commission, currently India have revoked article 370 which provides special status to People of Jammu and Kashmir and curfew have been imposed in Jammu & Kashmir and situation is very critical.

Currently India is trying to put pressure on Pakistan through terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP Province of Pakistan and India is trying to disrupt the western route of CPEC which is going through Balochistan and KP Province of Pakistan, Moreover last year Chinese Consulate was attacked by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Karachi with the help of Indian Intelligence agency Raw, currently Pearl Continental HOTEL was targeted in Gwadar to disrupt the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and to put pressure on Pakistan through Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Monitory Fund (IMF) and through other international institutions. After the USA aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln’s entry into Persian Gulf tension between USA & Iran is increasing day by day.

Moreover Strait of Hormuz route for oil tankers connecting Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman is under the fire since last month, six Oil tankers have been hit by unknown party. Furthermore, On 12th June Two oil tankers have been targeted near Gulf of Oman, USA is blaming Iran on this incident however Iran is denying from this subversion activity in the Gulf of Oman, USA Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan have said that “ USA central command General Mckenzie is monitoring all activity in the Persian Gulf”. Furthermore Russia & China have advised USA that restrain policy may be adopted in the Persian Gulf. The current scenario of Middle East is alarming for whole region it can affect Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia & East Asia according to news reports Iran have shot-down drone of USA near Strait of Hurmoz. Recently Prime Minister of Japan have visited Iran to calm down the current deteriorate situation of Middle East.

The current situation of Middle East is becoming dangerous for the whole region if oil supply is cut down by any party it would affect the whole region. Furthermore, USA is also involved in Hong Kong Protest, according to reports all protesters are teenagers they don’t know what they are doing at all. USA is putting pressure on China through Hong Kong and on Pakistan through Persian Gulf and through India in Jamuu & Kashmir on Line of the Control (LOC) ,to disrupt the CPEC Project , however its the responsibility of Pakistan to protect CPEC Project through vigilance intelligence monitoring in the Pakistan.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR,

Karachi.