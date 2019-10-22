Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended a single-bench verdict and restored Medical Colleges’ Admission Regulations-2019 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Last Monday, the LHC single bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had set aside the admission regulations 2019 by the PMDC and directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to offer admissions according to the previous regulations.

The single bench had allowed several petitions, declaring the impugned regulations, namely MBBS/BDS (admissions, House Job and Internship) Regulations-2019 as against the Constitution of Pakistan.

However, the LHC division bench consisting of Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Asim Hafeez yesterday passed the interim orders on an intra-court appeal filed against the verdict setting aside the 2019-regulations.

The intra court appeal was filed by the PMDC challenging the single bench orders.

Barrister Muhammad Umar representing PMDC submitted that the single bench passed the impugned decision without any justification. He contended that according to the law, the PMDC had the powers to amend regulations for medical college admission but despite that the single bench declared changes made by the council in the regulations as ultra vires of the constitution.

He requested the division bench to set aside the single bench verdict. After recording initial arguments, the bench suspended the verdict till further orders, and issued notices to the respondents.

In another case, the LHC issued a notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a petition filed against Misbahul Haq, who is Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and chief selector, for simultaneously holding three offices.

The court sought explanation from the PCB regarding the appointment of former captain Misbahul Haq as head coach and chief selector for the Pakistan cricket team.

The petitioner submitted that Misbah be immediately restricted from working in the cricket board as he had no experience pertaining to three positions. However, the court rejected the plea to stop the cricketer from holding these offices.

The court however asked the PCB to explain the matter.

On September 14 the single bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Zahid Ali Bukhari.

During the hearing, the court remarked that former captain was a star, adding, was there any doubt in his capabilities?

To which, the petitioner’s counsel argued that he had no doubts in former captain’s capabilities. However, the appointment was made against the rules and merit, he added.