Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday fixed for hearing today a petition filed against proposed ‘Azadi March’ of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The petitioner has submitted that the elected government could not be dissolved before completing its five-year constitutional tenure. It says the JUI-F chief has formed a private army to protect the protest. It submits that the case be taken up and JUI-F activists’ private army be stopped from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the petition, against the proposed sit-in and protests in Islamabad. The petitioner, Irfan Ali, had filed the petition stating that the JUI-F chief had announced staging a sit-in in the federal capital in the wake of reforms in religious seminaries. He submitted that armed groups had been created by the JUI-F in the name of security of the protest.