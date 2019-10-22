Share:

The Services Hospital’s medical board has decided to transfuse mega unit platelets into incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the count has dropped further.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif visited the hospital to inquire about party supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif’s health and held consultations with doctors regarding the former prime minister’s health.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, was also present on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif talked to media and maintained that the platelet count of Nawaz Sharif is critically low and termed it as a negligence of the authorities which should be investigated.