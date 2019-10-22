Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for all the crises in the country.

Talking to media, the PPP chief said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has itself put federal capital, Islamabad on lockdown. Will continue efforts to send the government packing, he pledged.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto expressed that they morally support the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s Azadi March. “We all are agreed on one thing which is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has to go”, he added.

He went on to say that if Maulana is barred from the constitutional right of protest then PPP will consider its own course of action. “I send a message to the opposition parties that we all should play such cards which will refrain the third party to come, because even a broken democracy is better than dictatorship”, Bilawal stated.

He said government must think that running the affairs of country is not like playing a cricket match, adding that politicians would be forced to hold protests if government will lock the parliament.

PM Imran Khan cannot complete his term as he does not possess the abilities to do so, the PPP chief added.

He asserted that everyone including traders are protesting against this government and country is moving towards anarchy