Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the Modi government has not only bent upon changing the demography of Occupied Kashmir but it has also posed a threat to the identity of every Muslim of India. While addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that eight million Kashmiris were under siege for the last 77 days in the held region and the world was acting as a silent spectator over the worst human rights violations in IHK. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and JI Naib Emir Mian Aslam were also present on occasion. The JI chief said that they were organizing programs in different cities and also in foreign countries in support of Kashmiris since the day Modi government stripped off the special autonomy of the valley. He announced that JI had decided to organize an international two-day conference on Kashmir in Islamabad on November 3 and 4. He said that the international human rights delegations, leading writers, journalists and political leadership from all parties would attend the event, he added. The JI chief claimed that the government had failed to act decisively in support of Kashmiri people. He said it was the responsibility of the government to unite the nation on Kashmir cause.