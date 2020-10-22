Share:

Karachi - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the resolution passed unanimously by Sindh Assembly rejecting the illegal and unconstitutional ordinance meant to annex the historic islands of Sindh province.

“Entire Sindh has spoken clearly and loudly without any discrimination of cast, creed, ethnicity and religion against the Ordinance issued in the middle of night to encroach upon the islands, which legally and constitutionally belong to the province,” the PPP Chairman said in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House today.

PPP Chairman said that he had sent a warning to the puppet regime in Islamabad on October 18 to withdraw before Wednesday the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 promulgated on September 2, 2020 with the intention to encroach upon the islands of Sindh and Balochistan in clear violation of the Constitution of 1973, which vests the ownership of the lands and islands with the provinces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it was time for the Federal government to withdraw the said ordinance without any further delay as the elected Assembly of Sindh had also rejected it through a powerful resolution.

He said that PTI regime had conspired to incite the people of Sindh to force them into anarchy through the unconstitutional ordinance but the people had displayed unity to foil the conspiracy.

PPP Chairman said that his Party, being the architect of the unanimous Constitution 1973, would not tolerate its violation and usurpation of the rights of the all provinces in any manner.