Attock-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood has stressed the need for taking all administrative measures to ensure availability of daily commodities, besides controlling their prices. Chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar’s office Attock on Wednesday to review steps taken by the district administration to provide essential food items on fixed prices, he said there was a need to take effective measures to control fixed prices and take action against profiteers and hoarders without any leniency. He said that the administration was making all out efforts to control the prices of daily use items and profiteering besides providing relief to the citizens.

“Action would remain continue against those creating artificial price-hike and illegal profiteers and in this connection no compromise would be made at any cost”. He said those found violating the law would be dealt with strictly. The commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner to clamp down on profiteers and hoarders causing price hike. The commissioner tasked the officials with ensuring availability of essential food items in the markets at official rates. Mr Mehmood directed district administration officers to ensure the sale of daily use items and vegetables at official price.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to depute all additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other revenue officials who enjoy judicial powers for controlling the prices of essential items. He directed them that magistrates along with Food and Agriculture officials must visit fruit and vegetable markets to fix prices and collect necessary data about prices of chicken, vegetables, ghee, sugar, pulses and flour on daily basis. The commissioner said the government machinery and resources should be used to control the prices in order to provide relief to the have-nots.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting about the second wave of the Covid-19, Mr Mehmood directed the relevant officials to implement the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

While presiding over performance review meeting, the commissioner also reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects in the district.