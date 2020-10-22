Share:

ISLAMABAD-A Division Bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday referred a writ petition requesting the court to issue directions to probe the alleged matter related to medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to IHC Chief Justice.

The dual bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing of the petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Zaman Gilani through his counsel Rana Ahmad Raza Advocate.

During the hearing, the court observed that it is better that the case should be fixed before the bench hearing Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Therefore, the bench sent the matter to IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and adjourned the proceedings.

In this petition, the petitioner cited Secretary Ministry of Interior, Secretary Health, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Inspector General of Punjab Police, Punjab health minister, Home Secretary Punjab, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as respondents.

Zaman stated in his petition that Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the Accountability Court and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He added that subsequently, Sharif was sent to jail to serve his sentence.

The petitioner said that in the meanwhile, the former prime minister fell ill and a medical board was constituted to medically examine him and on medical ground, his conviction and sentence was suspended and he was granted conditional bail. He further said that later Sharif was allowed to go abroad for his medical treatment for four weeks.

“Now, the government representatives have revealed that the respondent No 9 (Nawaz Sharif) has produced fake medical reports before the court so that Nawaz Sharif could flee the country. The medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were fabricated with malafide intention to let him flee from the country to avoid corruption cases,” stated the petition.

It added that instead of availing medical treatment in London, Sharif is carrying out a planned conspiracy to defame the country and its institutions by making inflammatory speeches, the former prime minister supported the policies of India so that Pakistan would continue to remain on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).”

The petitioner adopted, “The main purpose of respondent No 9’s speeches is to isolate Pakistan in front of the international community and to declare it a rogue state. He is trying to turn the people against the democratically elected government.”

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents No 1 to 8 to act and proceed strictly in accordance with law and immediately constitute an investigation team to probe the matter of fake medical reports on the basis of which the former prime minister went abroad.