ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday awarded cash prize and shield to Kainat Abbassi, the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Capital police Muhammad Siddique, who got first position in BS Telecommunication Engineering.

The IGP invited the position holder to his office and encouraged her by awarding cash prize and shield. He prayed for success in her life and said that hard work is key to gain glory. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIG (Establishment) Kamran and AIG (Operations) Haroon Joya were also present on the occasion.