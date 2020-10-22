Share:

FAISALABAD - NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs’ Chairman Faizullah Kamoka strongly condemned barbarism and cruelties on people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris through force and other tactics. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that India was involved in state terrorism through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout. IIOJK has been turned into the largest “prison” on the planet. He said that PTI government was utilising all forums to urge international community to play its role and force India to end draconian laws in the IIOJK and meet its international obligation by giving the Kashmiris their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN resolutions. He said that the hearts of Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri brethren beat together and the whole nation was standing with them. He said that people and government of Pakistan would continue to speak for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri brethren, while India would also face the consequences of illegal detention of Kashmiri people.

He said that whole Pakistani nation along with Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC would observe Black Day on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) to convey the international community that they completely rejected India’s illegal occupation of IIOJK.

Commissioner for taking comprehensive anti-smog measures

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed for taking comprehensive anti-smog measures keeping in view of a threat of smog in the district. Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday, he directed to impose immediate ban on burning residues of crops, plastic items and garbage as well as smoke emitting vehicles. He directed the traffic police and environment departments to intensify the campaign against smoke emitting vehicles. He also directed for holding speech competitions among students and awareness lectures to control smog as well as elimination of environmental pollution.