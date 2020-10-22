Share:

OKARA - A mother of two was shot dead by her father for so-called family honour in Okara, on Wednesday, yet again shattering the myth that the parents always protect their children. This heinous crime was committed in Muzaffar Colony neighbourhood of Okara as the killer managed to flee from the scene after claiming the life of Rimsha, his own daughter. It is near impossible to have a sane debate on social issues in our country because of the deeply entrenched notions that can’t be challenged despite the horrific incidents like the one reported above becoming a routine. And one of these is that the family members are the ultimate saviours and protectors of children. So, if true then why problems like domestic violence, child abuse, forced marriages and honour killings are common in our society? Last week, a similar horrific incident was reported in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district where a father raped his daughter. According to details, the victim girl reached Shahar Sultan Police Station along with her maternal uncle to narrate her months-long ordeal which arrested the accused. The police, who registered a case against the accused, say it wasn’t a one-time incident as the barbaric father continued raping her for six months and had confessed to committing the crime.