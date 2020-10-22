Share:

National Accountability Bureau has approved 11 corruption references against various people, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his principle secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and others.

The approval was granted during NAB's executive board meeting, which met in Islamabad today with Chairman Javed Iqbal in the chair.

Nawaz Sharif, foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and ex-director general of Intelligence Bureau Khalid Sultan have been accused of inflicting a loss of around two billion rupees on national exchequer on procuring 73 security vehicles, and misuse of power.

A reference against Ahsan Iqbal and others for enhancing scope of the of Narowal Sports City from 30 million to three billion rupees.