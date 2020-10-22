Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday appreciated the resolution passed unanimously by Sindh Assembly rejecting the ordinance meant to annex the historic islands of Sindh province.

In a statement, the PPP leader said: “Entire Sindh has spoken clearly and loudly without any discrimination of caste, creed, ethnicity and religion against the Ordinance issued in the middle of night to encroach upon the islands, which legally and constitutionally belong to the province.”

PPP Chairman said that he had sent a warning to the puppet regime in Islamabad on October 18 to withdraw before Wednesday the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 promulgated on September 2, 2020 with the intention to encroach upon the islands of Sindh and Balochistan in clear violation of the Constitution of 1973, which vests the ownership of the lands and islands with the provinces.

Bilawal said that it is time for the Federal government to withdraw the said ordinance without any further delay as the elected Assembly of Sindh has also rejected it through a powerful resolution. PPP Chairman said that his party, being the architect of the unanimous Constitution 1973, would not tolerate its violation and usurpation of the rights of the all provinces in any manner.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal arrived in Skardu to lead the PPP election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan. The leaders and workers of the party welcomed their chairman with zeal and fervour.

He was received by former chief minister GB Syed Mehdi Shah. Former Governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Jamil Soomro, Nasir Shah and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar accompanied Chairman Bilawal to Skardu.

In a brief address at the Skardu airport Chairman Bilawal said that he has come to GB to fulfill the promise made in PPP’s manifesto. Only the PPP can rescue the people of GB from this record economic crisis, unemployment and hunger. He vowed to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of GB.

Chairman Bilawal paid a visit to the residence of local party leader Engineer Ismail and condoled death of his brother Ghulam Haider. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Chairman Bilawal reached Ghanchay where the workers also received their leader with enthusiasm. The entire itinerary was decorated with party flags and welcoming banners and camps.

The public gathering which was planned in Ghanchay was postponed due to the death of Engineer Ismail’s brother. Chairman Bilawal had to address that public gathering which will be held after three-day mourning in Ghanchay.