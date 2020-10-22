Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Thursday claimed that his party will form government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP chairman addressed workers convention in Ghanche area of GB and said he is not a politician who will not keep his promises. I am Bhutto’s grandson and do not take U-turn, he added.

“See what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has done to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. You and I will change the fate of Gilgit-Baltistan by working together. I am not here only for election, I still stand by the promise I made in 2018.

“You will get freedom from the incumbent government just like you got it from Dogra rule. PPP is the only party which can give you rights as it gave to people and protected democracy.

“We are fighting against the selected government and hybrid system through the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) platform. I urge people living abroad to visit GB first and then Sindh. We will open universities and campuses across the province.”