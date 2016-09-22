MANDI BAHAUDDIN/Dera Ghazi Khan-Observing International Day of Peace aims at highlighting the importance of brotherhood, tolerance and striving for the establishment of peace across the world.

Speakers stated at a seminar organised here at District Bar Room to observe the day on Wednesday. DBA Ex-president Aslam Faiz was the chief guest at the seminar which was attended by a large number of lawyers.

Detailing background of the day, Mr Aslam said that peace day is observed on September 21 across the world. He said that the UN General Assembly declared this date a peace day under the title “Partnerships for peace - Dignity for all” for strengthening and promoting the ideas of peace among all the nations. “It is an obligation of all the countries and nations across the world to work together and cooperate with each other to overcome terrorism,” he emphasised.

Naveed Kadhar said that the main reason of violence in society is the rampant corruption that is being carried out in all the departments. He stressed the need to control the irregularities in order to minimise the violence in society.

Other speakers also stressed the need of promoting peace through creating interfaith harmony and eliminating sectarian differences.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Al-Asar Development Organization hosted a ceremony on Wednesday organised in connection with observance of World Peace Day. A large number of civil society members, students, mediamen, lady health and social workers attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, lawmaker Najma Arshad pointed out that terrorism is the biggest threat to the world peace and the dream of having a peaceful society cannot come true without suppressing this menace. She also stressed to eliminate the racial and religious differences which, she termed, fuel terrorism and sectarianism.

She said that the civilian and military leadership should implement National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit to root out terrorism from the country. She said that Punjab government is doing well to tackle this menace.

EDO Community Development Mr Farooq Ahmad said that Pakistan is playing a crucial role in fighting against terrorism, adding that every Pakistani should take part in this war as the war is not only for peace but country’s existence also relies on its success.

Professor Imran Ramzi said that Pakistan has been facing terrorism over the past many years and it is Pakistan which rendered more sacrifices for peace than any other country.

Chief Executive Al-Asar Development Organization Sajjad Hussain Naqvi said that Islam teaches the message of peace and those who kill innocent people in the name of Islam do not represent Muslims.

City Police SHO Mr Sadiq Hussain said that due to implementation of National Action Plan, the situation in the country has got much better.