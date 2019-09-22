Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) are tantamount to sabotaging peace in the world. In his message on the International Day of Peace observed on Saturday, he said the international community could not step back after realising the importance of the Kashmir issue, and it should start its efforts for bringing peace in the world by taking practical steps for the settlement of the dispute. “Earth is like a mother’s lap for the human race and we cannot afford to throw it into flames of war. As far as Pakistan’s population is concerned, they are the keepers of peace and tranquility in the world,” he added. Bilawal further said it was imperative that we invested more in schools in order to leave a better world for our coming generations. The PPP chairman said that every single human on earth was expected to play his or her role in making this world a peaceful abode for the mankind. “We have to train our children to be patient and tolerance, and we have to promote peace, tranquility, interfaith harmony and ethno-cultural cohesion,” he stressed. Bilawal said it was of great importance that we strengthen democracy and ensure political stability in the country. He stressed the need for using peaceful means to address the problems and issues at international level.