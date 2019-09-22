Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested the murderer of the former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Liaquat Qureshi.

The killer identified as Faizan is associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London (MQM-L) group and remained joint unit in charge of Liaquatabad sector no. 159.

The killer was arrested on a tip-off from the city’s area of Aziz Bhatti. “Faizan along with his accomplice Jehangir killed former lawmaker Liaquat Qureshi in 2011”, said Incharge CTD while briefing the media.

The CTD team also recovered weapons from his custody, which were sent for forensic test.

In 2011, Qureshi was shot dead at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road in Karachi. As per details, he was targeted in his vehicle when he was going through Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, leaving the victim critically injured.

Later, Qureshi had succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to hospital for medical attainment.

Liaquat Qureshi was elected member Sindh assembly on MQM’s ticket in 1993 and 1997. He was also the member of Karachi’s Legal and Organising committees of MQM.