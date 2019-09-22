Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the main objective of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US is to highlight the Indian huge atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to Media men in New York on Saturday, he said the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with heads of different states and Kashmiri delegation.

He said the Prime Minister will also exchange views with Think Tanks, Asia Society and Council for Foreign Relations.

The FM said that Ehsaas Program launched in Pakistan will also be discussed during these meetings as this program is very important to achieve sustainable development goals.