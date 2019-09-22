Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has asked the political parties to show unity on Kashmir by putting aside their political differences. In a statement on Saturday, he expressed regret over non-seriousness of the ruling and opposition parties on the issue of Kashmir. He said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and matter of life and death for the Pakistani nation. The dream of Pakistan, he said, could not be realized without accession of Kashmir. Senator Siraj said that curfew has entered 47th day in Indian held Kashmir and the humanitarian crisis is worsening with the passage of every day. He said that Kashmiris were forced to live under the shadows of guns and the held valley had turned into the biggest prison of the world. He said reports were circulating in international media about food and medicine shortage in the occupied valley and people were starving to death. The international community, said the JI leader, was acting as a silent spectator in this situation. The Pakistani government, he said, has taken no serious steps in support of people of IHK. He said the prime minister must raise a strong voice for Kashmiris during his address to the UN General Assembly. The nation is also waiting for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the American prison, he said. The JI, he stated, would hold a rally in Muzaffarabad on Sep 27 to express solidarity with the besieged people of the Indian held region.