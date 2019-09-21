Share:

LOS ANGELES - Zendaya has helped donate school supplies to students in her hometown of Oakland, California.

The 23-year-old actress returned to her hometown on Thursday to visit the Global Family Elementary School, where she partnered with Yoobi, a school supplies brand that donates supplies to classrooms and students across the US for every product they sell.

Writing on social media, Zendaya said: ‘’Thank you @yoobi for helping me surprise every student at a very special school in my hometown of Oakland with school supplies to start the school year off right!’’ And the day was also documented on Yoobi’s Instagram page, where the ‘Euphoria’ actress said she couldn’t wait to give back to the students of the school.

She explained: ‘’Hey it’s Zendaya here. I’m in my hometown in Oakland and we are at an amazing school and we’re about to surprise all the kids with school supplies. They’re in there, they don’t know I’m here yet.’’

Another video clip shows the star running into the auditorium full of children who begin cheering as soon as they notice her.

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actress then headed into the classrooms, where she handed out supplies including erasers, glue sticks and crayons.

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently said she would’ve pursued a career as a teacher if she hadn’t found success as an actress.

‘’Teachers are very important figures in society, despite being one of the least paid.

‘’They spend their lives dedicating themselves to helping young people learn about the world and life in general.