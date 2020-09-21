Share:

Rawalpindi-Auto-theft gangs pilfered two cars while three houses were robbed in different parts of capital here on Monday.

A teenager was also kidnapped and another boy was attempted to be sodomized by a man, they said.

Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation, they said.

According to details, a man namely Kafayat Ullah, resident of Bannu, lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif stating he came Islamabad to meet his relative living in G-13/1 and parked his applied for car outside the house. He said some unknown thieves stole his car. The victim appealed the police to register case against the thieves and trace out his car.

Another car was also stolen from G-13/4 by an auto-theft gang. Akhter Ali told PS Golra Sharif that he parked his car in parking lot of a mosque from where unknown car jackers lifted the vehicle. He requested police to register case against thieves and to recover his car. Police registered cases and started investigation with no recovery or arrest of car lifters so far.

Similarly, a landlord approached PS Golra Sharif and accused his tenant of robbing gold, cash and mobile phones from his house located at E-11/1. Likewise, Sheraz Ahmed, resident of

Ghauri Town 3, reported PS Koral that his servants Sana Ullah and Sikandar stole gold ornaments and cash from his house. Police, while taking action, registered cases against accused and started investigation.

A gang of unknown robbers stormed into house of Ibn ul Hassan located at Royal Home in limits of PS Shehzad Town and made off with cash, laptops and gold made jewellery. The victim house owner reported the police that robbers committed robbery in house and looted cash, gold and laptops by smashing the locks of doors.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from Sector G-15/2, the precinct of PS Tarnol. They said Hameed Ur Rehman told PS Tarnol officials that unknown men abducted his son Asim. He asked police to register case against kidnappers and to recover his son.

Tarnol police also booked a man namely Malik Daud on offence of attempting to sodomise an 11-year-old girl in Naugazi area. Police registered case against accused on complaint of Naureen Akhter, the mother of victim, and started investigation.