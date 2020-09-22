Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six persons were killed and several others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell in deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district on Monday afternoon. As per details, the rescue 1122 officials said that the coach was carrying passenger was travelling to Choa Saidan Shah when the incident happened which claimed six lives on the spot and injured several. Meanwhile, rescuers and policemen rushed to the spot and shifted the persons to DHQ hospital Chakwal where seven of injured people said to be critical, electronic channels reported.