Share:

Mardan - A five-day anti-polio campaign started in Mardan district on Monday in strict security arrangements. Pillion ridding would be banned in the district during the campaign, a senior officer said.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said that police had prepared a security plan for the polio campaign. He said that more than 2,592 policemen were deployed for the security of the polio teams in the district. He said 33 mobile teams would perform patrolling duty in different parts of the district and 15 check points had also been established at different main roads of the district.

The DPO said that all SHO had been directed to perform duty on roads and check vehicles thoroughly and focus on the movement of the suspected persons in their areas. He said the police high ups would also review security arrangements. He said police had also erected road barriers on main routes to check the entry of suspected persons.

During five-day campaign in the district, a total of 36,7675 children of five-year age would be vaccinated. 1,259 mobile teams had also been constituted for the polio campaign. 93 fixed, 8 roaming teams and 50 transit teams have been deployed in the district to immunize the children.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir has banned pillion riding in the district during polio campaign. The police have been ordered to arrest all those who violate the ban.