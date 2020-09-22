Share:

Islamabad - PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future and next prime minister of the country.

He congratulated and extended best wishes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 32nd birthday and felicitated the workers on this occasion of happiness.

Addressing the cake-cutting ceremony of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday here in Rawalpindi. Senator A Rehman Malik said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday reminded him of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as every year on the birthday of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shaheed Mohtarma used to make special arrangements.

He said she used to celebrate birthdays of her children with great joy, excitement and happiness. He said that he saw Bilawal growing and today he had grown up as young leader and a hope for the workers of party.

He said that yesterday he was overjoyed to see young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presiding over the All Parties Conference (APC). He said, “We see a ray of hope in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for progressive Pakistan as he is rightly following the footprints of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

He urged the party workers to stay united and strengthen their Chairman by full support. He stressed that to pay rich tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is to strengthen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He advised the party workers to shun away petty differences and strengthen the party with unity.

The birthday’s cake of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was cut at the ceremony which was attended by large number of party workers. The ceremony was organised by PPP Rawalpindi chapter under General Secretary PPP Rawalpindi Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed.