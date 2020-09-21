Share:

ISLAMABAD-The sale and production of cars decreased by 0.42 per cent and 42.97 per cent respectively during the first two month of current financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding period of last year. During the July-August 2020, as many as 20,008 cars were sold against the sale of 20,094 units while the production of cars decreased from 27,108 units to 15,457 units, showing negative growth of 0.42 and 42.97 per cent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 63.79 per cent from 2,558 units during last to 4,190 units during current year while Suzuki Swift sale also grew by 11.83 per cent from 338 units to 378 units. The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 3,708 units to 2,395 units, showing decreased of 35.40 per cent, the data revealed. Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 2,497 units to 2,477 units, witnessing nominal decrease of 0.80 per cent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 12.70 per cent from 1,488 units to 1,299 units during the months under review. Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Bolan however witnessed increase 61.30 per cent from 703 units to 1,134 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto witnessed sharp decline of 43.29 per cent from 8,019 units against 4,547 units. On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 15.28 per cent from 3,520 units to 4,058 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed decline of 65.11 per cent from 473 units to 165 units. The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 5,308 units to 2,397 units, showing decreased of 54.84 per cent, it added. The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 3,300 units to 2,388 units, witnessing decrease of 27.63 per cent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 81.76 per cent from 4,293 units to 783 units during July-August 2020. Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed a sharp decline of 45.58 per cent from 2,332 units to 1,269 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased from 7,882 units to 878 units, witnessing decrease of 88.86 per cent, the data added.