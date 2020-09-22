Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says special attention will be given for the completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects in the upcoming Annual Development Programme.

Chairing a meeting of Communication and Works department in Peshawar, he directed the concerned authorities to speed up the pace of work on mega projects of C&W in the province.

He said all available resources will be provided for timely completion of these projects.

Mahmood Khan emphasized for speedy completion of commercial and financial feasibilities of Swat Motorway Phase-II, Peshawar-D.I.Khan and Dir motorways.

The meeting was informed that construction work of fifty km long, nine different road projects have been initiated in Malakand division under KP Integrated Tourism Development Project.