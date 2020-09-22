Share:

OKARA - District Police Officer (DPO) Okara, Omer Saeed Malik, has said that despite the hectic duties during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Harram events, the district police successfully ensured maintenance of law and order in the district. Positive voice has spread about police across the district as well as citizens have got a sense of security, for which whole district police department deserves heartiest felicitations. He made these remarks in a high-level meeting held at DPO office here on Monday.

The DPO urged the police officers to build a sense of self-accountability. He emphasised that police department was the servant of the masses. Protection of masses is the foremost responsibility and the public grievances should be heard and solved at their door step.

He pledged to root out narcotics from the district, expressing his pleasure over the arrest of key drug pushers. He added that the patrolling system had been improved to control crime and ensure peace in the area. He warned the people of the area who provided shelter to criminals.

He reviewed the progress reports of previous months. During the month of August, 112 cases of illegal arms were registered, in which 2 kalashankov, 6 rifles, 17 guns, 91 pistols were recovered. Furthermore, he appreciated the valour of police personnel for arresting the proclaimed and habitual offenders.