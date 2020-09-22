Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets-beyond-means and money laundering case till Tuesday (today). The bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Shehbaz Sharif. As the proceedings started, Shehbaz Sharif, along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz , appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Advocate Azam Tarar argued before the bench that the bureau had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case before an accountability court. He requested that the reference should be made part of the record, adding that a civil miscellaneous application had been filed for the purpose. To which, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the bureau did not have any objection over it and the reference would be placed on record.