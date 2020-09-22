Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ongoing drama serial Mushk, penned down by the multi-talented Imran Ashraf, also playing one of the lead roles in the show, and produced by MominaDuraid, has indeed gained immense popularity among the Pakistani audience with its unconventional and truly phenomenal script. Featuring an absolutely brilliant cast, the drama’s storyline revolves around the life-changing events that take place within the lives of Mehak (Momal Sheikh),Shayan (Osama Tahir), Guddi (UrwaHocane) and Ahad (Imran Ashraf) and explores the many struggles young adults belonging to feudal backgrounds face even in today’s modern era. What often happens is scripts that are so well written and drama serials produced with such hard work still fail to gain the popularity they deserve, simply because the actors and actresses fall short in displaying the kind of remarkable acting skills that are required for a show to win hearts. What’s amazing about Mushk is that apart from the plot of the story being far from that of the mainstream, typical drama serials that are shown on screen today, what has really captivated the audience to the point where people find it extremely difficult to patiently wait till the next episode airs is, indeed, the remarkable acting skills demonstrated by each member of the cast in the serial.