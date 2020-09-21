Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nestlé Pakistan donated 5000 trees to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to initiate monsoon tree plantation drive in the capital. The tree plantation drive by Nestlé is geared towards fostering a culture of environmental wellbeing, in line with Prime Minister’s Clean Green Initiative. Planting trees not only captures carbon but also helps rebuild forests and communities, protect threatened and endangered biodiversityand conserve water. Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Akhtar Ahmad, Manager Public Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said, “The drive is focused towards Nestlé’s philosophy of creating shared value and sustainability that revolves around striving towards zero environmental impact of operations in a systematic manner.” Shaikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor Islamabad, while expressing his views said, “I’m thankful to Nestlé Pakistan for supporting us continuously over the years in our efforts to promote tree plantation activities in Islamabad. Their generous donation of trees reflects their commitment towards a Clean Green Pakistan.” Nestlé Pakistan earlier commenced monsoon tree plantation activity this year in Lahore, under the Nestlé’s Cares initiative, the global employee volunteer program that will encompass similar drives across operational areas.This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land. Reforestation initiatives such as this builds on Nestlé’s existing actions complementing its commitment to halt deforestation to tackle climate change.