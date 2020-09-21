Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Monday decided to adjust the 50 per cent fee of undergraduate and graduate enrolled students due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

A notification issued by the university said that the adjustment has been made in response of COVID-19. It said that subsequent to the closure of university due to COVID-19, Vice Chancellor has been pleased to direct the undersigned to notify for the information of all concerned that transportation, boarding and other related charges will be adjusted for all undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“The notification said that for continuing students, 50% adjustment will be made on account of transportation, hostel and other related charges. The adjustment will be reflected in the Fall-2020 fee challans,” said the notification issued by the registrar office.

It further said that for graduate students, 50% adjustment will be made on account of DMC/Degree/Clearance fee and/or full/balance amount will be remitted to the graduating students.

It also added that “in case, God forbid, further closure of university is announced amid second wave of COVID-19, the adjustment would accordingly be made in following semester along the same lines.”

Separately, Inter University Consortium for the promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Elite Football League Pakistan to promote sports among university students on modern lines and as per international standards.

According to the MOU, both the organisations would revolutionise country’s higher education sports by providing international exposure to the universities athletes and ensuring scholarship for the talented sportsmen at international universities and other opportunities for the university players. It was also agreed that both the organisations would undertake various steps for effective engagement of the youth through promoting inter university sport activities and capacity building programmes.