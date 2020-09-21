Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested scores of outlaws involved in murder, sexual assaults and other crimes during a special drive in the district, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said. The special drive was launched against outlaws on special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said.

According to him, officials of Police Station (PS) Banni have arrested a man on charges of attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl by storming into her home in absence of her parents. The accused have been identified as Adeel Masih, against whom a rape case was registered on complaint of father of victim girl, he said.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police rounded up another man namely Danish on account of attempting to sodomise 18 year-old-boy. According to complainant Muzaffar Iqbal, the brother of victim, told police that Danish and Niaz caught his brother and brought him to a house where the duo allegedly tried to assault him sexually. Police registered case and started investigation. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police teams.

The spokesman also told that PS Saddar Bairooni officials held a woman for her alleged involvement in murder of second wife of her husband.

The police have registered murder case against the accused and started investigation.

According to him, a man namely Sohail Ahmed lodged complaint with police stating that her sister got married with a man who was already married.

He added the both women were living in the same house of their husband. He alleged her sister was suffocated to death by first wife.

He said PS Race Course, during an action, arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case and locked him up. The accused has been identified as Navid alias Sona. According to police, the detained PO along with his accomplices had shot dead a man namely Nauman over parking issue.

Likewise, police also held four other POs of A category and put the behind the bars, he said.

Separately, Banni police have handcuffed an accused involved in assaulting her ex-wife (who is a constable in Rawalpindi police), according to spokesman.

The accused was identified as Sagheer, he said. According to him, Sidra Ghulam Hussain lodged complaint with PS Banni that she was returning home after buying grocery items when her ex-husband Sagheer placed her under sever torture and fled from scene.