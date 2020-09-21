Share:

Nawaz Sharif was coy when reporters in London asked him about the plans for the All Parties Conference. Sharif briefly responded that the queries would be answered on the day of the opposition huddle. He was holding the cards close to his chest but it was also obvious that he was relishing the upcoming occasion.

The Sunday speech was a litany of his old charge-sheet against the Establishment. It was a reiteration of “I will not take dictation” and subsequent face-offs with the powerful quarters. What was different this time was that the speech broke new ground in the current political atmosphere where mainstream politicians have been circumspect and tentative, choosing caution over bravado.

Sharif complained about not having power despite having power three times. He spoke about the machinations of those who cannot be spoken about. He named some and chose not to name some others. Even when he took aim by naming some officials, he was actually aiming somewhere else.

The speech stunned everyone—even his own party members. It left many party stalwarts nervous about their future. It emboldened the hardliners within the party. Maryam was all glowing. The speech was a reflection of her public pronouncements, mirroring her preferred style of politics. The confrontational tone of the speech seems to be paving way for a new alignment in politics.

But a speech, no matter how bold or divisive, is after all just words. Political rhetoric needs to be followed by political action.

The real pressure is now on Sharif and opposition politicians. Sharif has taken an aggressive, extreme position. Others have to follow the line. If they don’t, they lose credibility. If they step up, they risk being hauled over coals inside the country while Sharif will simply watch the spectacle from his comfortable apartment in London, unscathed and relatively safe. In the coming weeks and months, the opposition parties have a dual challenge: to stay united and, eventually, to bring out numbers in the streets in December and January. This is not an easy task.

It could well be that Sharif’s tough posturing is to create just enough political pressure that allows Maryam to leave for London also. Perhaps this is the only reason why Sharif has doubled down on his political rhetoric, breaking a long silence. Time will reveal this. After all, Sharif has cut deals in the past. What stops him from doing so again, notwithstanding the apparent point of no return. But for now, Sharif will be hoisted on a new pedestal by his ardent cheerleaders and supporters. For Shehbaz Sharif the implications can be grave. The speech has dented his narrative and efforts of two years to mend fences with the powers-that-be. His son already languishing in jail, Shehbaz Sharif and some other frontline PML-N leaders might have to pay a heavier price in the days to come.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the host of the opposition huddle, has many years before he becomes a formidable politician, free from the shadows of elder Zardari. But he is gaining invaluable political experience and with time, can emerge as a key political player. In the current scenario, the Pakistan Peoples Party will be loath to go all out. It will continue to play both sides.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made a shrewd political move by allowing the speech to be broadcast live. It punctured the criticism of controlling media. But most significantly, the move removed Imran from the direct line of fire. Sharif walked out into the expected territory and fired salvos at the powerful Establishment. Sharif himself made no bones about his fight being with the supporters of Imran Khan and not just with Khan.

On the face of it, Sunday’s development has solidified Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political position. Imran Khan has made the calculations. The boxing ring does not have two players. It has three. Imran can take the backseat whenever he wants—and let others do the heavy lifting. No wonder he chose to spend the weekend in the picturesque Nathiagali.