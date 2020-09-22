Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has confirmed meeting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of All Parties Conference (APC).

Informally talking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), the PML-N leader said discussion on Gilgit Baltistan matters was held during the meeting with the army chief. All the parliamentary leaders were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to oppress PML-N. The decisions taken during APC will be implemented at any cost, he told.

On September 20, 2020, the 11-party opposition‘s APC hosted by Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 26-point resolution passed by the APC stated that the opposition had decided to form a national alliance in the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The APC had also decided to hold a long march against the government in January 2021.

The selected government has ruined the common man’s life with rising inflation, unemployment, and taxes, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in joint press conference after APC.

The "selected" government was responsible for the fall of Kashmir, APC members stated.