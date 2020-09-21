Share:

RAWALPIND -Commuters on Monday witnessed massive traffic jam on Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Rawat.

Several commuters were seen stuck in a bumper to bumper traffic jam with no assistance on part of Islamabad Traffic Police.

Traffic at Koral, Naval Anchorage, Japan Road, PWD, Kak Bridge, Sihala Road, Airport Road and T Chowk Rawat did not move for almost two hours.

All the connecting roads were also chocked badly causing immense troubles for commuters, traders and pedestrians.

“Traffic did not move at all for more than one hour. There was a long queue of vehicles on every connecting road. The worst part is that the Islamabad traffic police were not seen anywhere to control traffic rush,” said Khan Zada, a motorist. Another owner of vehicle was of view that he also faced a worst traffic jam by Sunday and experienced also today. “The most pathetic thing is that Islamabad Traffic Police officials are not present on duties to handle the worst situation,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Farrukh Rashid did not respond to several phone calls made by this correspondent to know his version about failure of his subordinates to control traffic rush on Expressway.