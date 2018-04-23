Share:

MIRANSHAH: A jirga was held on Sunday at Miranshah, North Wazirstan Agency, to discuss issue of compensation to affected shopkeepers of the region.

The issue essentially relates to financial assistance to shopkeepers for the perishable commodities which were there in shops before the military operation.

About 30 shopkeepers, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Political Agent (PA) Assist Political Agent NWA, President Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan Ajmal Baloch, GOC NWA, civil and military officials and ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor attended the jirga.

It was decided that committee of affected shopkeepers under PA NWA shall estimate requirement of compensation to shopkeepers. The same shall be processed in administrative chain for its speedy implementation.

The representative shopkeepers expressed their complete confidence in administration and State for resolution of their problems.

They also expressed that these issues are local and can only be resolved by the State of Pakistan and not by playing into the hands of those who don’t want to see revival of peace or by chanting slogans against State institutions.

The Committee shall meet on weekly basis till completion of execution so as to have speedy progress.